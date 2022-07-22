Chadwick, Jennifer Susan, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 07/13/2022, Felony 3rd Degree Drug Possession, sentenced as a stay of imposition, serve 45 days jail, pay $50 fine with surcharges, 5 years supervised probation under the following conditions: report to agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing. Supply a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives.
Coolen, Devon William, age 21, of Buffalo, sentenced on July 12, 2022, for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with probation agent, no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain law abiding and have no same or similar violations.
Christensen, Kristen Marie, age 32, of Plymouth, sentenced on July 14, 2022, for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days house arrest with electronic alcohol home monitoring, pay $900 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with agent, obtain permission before leaving the state, no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, no driving without valid license and insurance, follow all rules and regulation required, remain law abiding and have no same or similar violations.
Daniels, Craig William, age 40, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/06/2022, Felony 5th Degree Drug Possession, sentenced to 205 days jail, $85 fine, 5 years supervised probation under the following conditions: report to agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing.
Garding, Jeron, age 36, of St. Joseph, sentenced on 07/14/2022, Felony 1st Degree Drug Possession, sentenced to 105 months prison and supply a DNA sample.
Gil, Itokagawstena Robert, age 26, of Granite Falls, sentenced on 07/13/2022, Felony Violent Threats, sentence is a stay of imposition, serve 19 days jail, pay a $300 fine with surcharges, 5 years supervised probation under the following conditions: report to agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing. Supply a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives. Complete evaluation and assessment and follow all recommendations.
Haring, Wayne George, age 58, of Montrose, sentenced on July 19, 2022, for misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with agent, no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances, submit to random testing, remain law abiding and have no same or similar violations.
Hinkemeyer, Gerard James, age 31, of Princeton, sentenced on 07/14/2022, Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI, probation violation, sentenced to 30 days jail.
Kleinsteuber, Victor Willis, age 59, of Albertville, sentenced on 07/19/2022, Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI, sentenced to 365 days jail $3000 fine or both; serve 2 days jail and $100 fine with surcharges. Supervised probation for 2 years with the following conditions, remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, no drink and driving, submit to chemical testing based on probable cause. Perform 24 hours community work service.
Kramer, Katelynn Nicole, age 22, of Minneapolis, sentenced on July 19, 2022, for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 364 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, serve 28 days house arrest with electronic alcohol home monitoring, pay $100 fine plus chemical dependency assessment fee, pay restitution, perform 8 hours community work service in lieu of 1 day jail, maintain contact with agent, no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, provide proof of completion to agent, cooperate with the transfer of probation to Hennepin County, remain law abiding and have no same or similar violations.
Laviolette, Andrea Marie, age 35, of Otsego, sentenced on 07/14/2022, Gross Misdemeanor 2nd Degree DWI, sentenced to 365 days jail $3000 fine or both; serve 2 days jail and $100 fine with surcharges. Supervised probation for 2 years with the following conditions, remain law abiding, no same or similar, no use or possession of alcohol with random testing, report to agent, attend support group, and abide by 58 days home monitoring electronic alcohol.
Mandich, Amy Lyn, age 35, of St. Michael, sentenced on 07/06/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Theft, sentence is a stay of imposition, serve 365 days jail, $3000 fine or both; serve 2 days jail, $100 fine with surcharges, pay restitution, supervised probation for 2 years with the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, and comply with house arrest for 30 days.
Marx, Roydon Nicolas, III, age 24, of South Haven, sentenced on 07/14/2022, Felony Burglary 1st Deg-, sentenced to 36 months prison, pay restitution, supply a DNA sample, and supervised probation for 5 years under the following conditions: report to agent, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives. No use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and complete evaluation and assessment and follow all recommendations.
Mata, Javier, age 40, of Portage, Indiana, sentenced on July 19, 2022, for Gross Misdemeanor DWI refuse to submit to test to 365 days jail; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with agent, no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances, submit to random testing, cooperate with the transfer of probation to Indiana, follow all state and federal criminal laws, attend chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, no driving without valid license and insurance, remain law abiding and have no same or similar violations.
McGauley, Mary Alice, age 65, of Montrose, sentenced on July 19, 2022, for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days, pay $50 fine, maintain contact with agent, no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances, submit to random testing, take prescription medications as prescribed, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, attend at least five individual therapy sessions and provide proof of attendance, enroll in Intensive Supervision Program, notify agent if leaving the state, attend Intensive Outpatient Program and follow all recommendations, remain law abiding and have no same or similar violations.
McKinley, William Frederick, age 62, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 07/13/2022, Felony Harassment, sentenced is a stay of imposition, sentenced to 81 days jail, $300 fine with surcharges, 5-year supervised probation under the following conditions: report to agent, supply a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives. Abide by DANCO, do not contact victim, and complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.
Mishow, Jacqueline Kelly, age 53, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 07/14/2022, Gross Misdemeanor DWI 3rd Degree, sentenced to 365 days jail, $3000 fine or both; serve 3 days jail, $500 fine with surcharges, 4 years’ probation with the following conditions: no same or similar, report to agent, abide by ignition interlock program, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing.
Nolan, Matthew Richard, age 32, of Chaska, sentenced on 07/08/2022, Felony Domestic Assault – By Strangulation, sentence is a stay of imposition, sentenced to 117 days jail, $50 fine with surcharges, 3 years supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives. No use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing, and complete evaluation and treatments. No contact with victim, abide by DANCO.
Reynolds, Kathryn Prakseta, age 46, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/14/2022, Gross Misdemeanor DWI Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol, sentenced to 365 days jail, $3000 fine; serve 2 days jail, $500 fine imposed with surcharges. Supervised probation for 4 years under the following conditions: no use of alcohol with random testing, complete driver improvement clinic, attend a support group, report to agent, comply with ignition interlock program, no drink and driving, and no alcohol related offenses. Electronic Alcohol home monitoring for 28 days with house arrest.
Robinson, Joshua David, age 36, of Rockford, sentenced on 07/13/2022, Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, sentenced to 90 days jail, $50 fine with surcharges, 3 years supervised probation under the following conditions: report to agent, supply a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives. No use or possession of alcohol or drugs, and complete residential treatment program.
Schlagel, Dustin John, age 39, of Annandale, sentenced on 07/11/2022, Felony 5th Degree Drug Possession, sentenced to 342 days jail.
Suedel, Lindy Marie, age 36, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/06/2022, Felony Domestic Assault, supervised probation for 5 years under the following conditions: remain law abiding, report to agent, , no use or possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives. No contact with victim, complete domestic abuse programming, and comply with 45 days house arrest with monitoring.
