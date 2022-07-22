court- UT

Chadwick, Jennifer Susan, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 07/13/2022, Felony 3rd Degree Drug Possession, sentenced as a stay of imposition, serve 45 days jail, pay $50 fine with surcharges, 5 years supervised probation under the following conditions: report to agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing. Supply a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition, or explosives.

Coolen, Devon William, age 21, of Buffalo, sentenced on July 12, 2022, for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with probation agent, no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain law abiding and have no same or similar violations.

