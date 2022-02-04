Anderson, Robert Kiff, age 41, of Ham Lake, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group and verify attendance, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Armstrong, Jason Matthew, age 53, of Robbinsdale, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 17 days on electronic home monitoring, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Atkinson, Jennifer Rose, age 34, of Paynesville, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Bedwell, Robert Dean, age 66, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/01/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 44 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations, including aftercare, of chemical dependency evaluation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Berkhoel, Brandan James, age 21, of Plymouth, sentenced on 02/2/22 for Felony Threats of Violence to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Breaw, Travis David, age 31, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/28/22 for Felony Possess Ammo/Any Firearm with Conviction for Crime of Violence to a stay of execution for fifteen years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bryan, Blake Evan, age 28, of Apple Valley, sentenced on 02/01/22 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, serve 24 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Donovan, Erica Lynn, age 33, of St. Michael, sentenced on 01/27/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Dunn, Danielle Ann, age 29, of Lakeville, sentenced on 01/31/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 51 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surchargers, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, attend mental health appointments, remain medically compliant, provide list of prescribed medications to probation agent, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Erpestad, Zachary Marvin, age 28, of Albertville, sentenced on 01/27/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hagen, Jon Lee, age 63, of Princeton, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for fifteen years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $2,000 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s family and stay one mile away from victim’s residence, have no contact with minors, disclose all internet capable devices to probation agent and use monitoring devices, if directed, submit to a polygraph, have no use or possession of pornography, register as a predatory offender, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Herd, Scot Andrew, age 48, of Fergus Falls, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 116 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, undergo treatment and follow all recommendations, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hughes, Jeremiah Joseph, age 43, of Big Lake, sentenced on 01/25/22 for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, write a letter of apology, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hughes, Kristopher Thomas, age 35, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/25/22 for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, stay out of Sunglass Hut Store in Albertville Mall, write a letter of apology, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kisch, Cole Mason, age 19, of Hanover, sentenced on 01/27/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lyrek, Cordarrel Robert, age 32, of Montrose, sentenced on 01/28/22 for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail on 07/01/22 and 60 days jail on 01/01/23, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Marotz, Scott Koln, age 44, of Big Lake, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Misdemeanor Careless Driving to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, submit to probable cause testing, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Moore, Christopher David, age 51, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, continue with treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nichter, Nicholas Lee, age 36, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/27/22 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ofshak, Gavin Eugene, age 23, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 38 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Praught, William James, age 62, of St. Michael, sentenced on 01/27/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 359 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Rossberg, Daniel Joseph, age 31, of Rush City, sentenced on 02/01/22 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail.
Thompson, Jaimie Lee, age 33, of Hanover, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tiffany, Brittany Marie, age 32, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 362 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations.
Vallis, Alisha Diane, age 31, of St. Bonifacius, sentenced on 01/27/22 for Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, continue with therapy, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vincent, William Bill, age 20, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Simple Robbery to 6 days jail.
Williams, Nicholas Lewis, age 27, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/25/22 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 84 days jail, complete an anger management program, complete cognitive skill training, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
