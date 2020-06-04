Barrera, Andy, age 22, of Hanover, sentenced on 05/21/20 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, serve 16 hours sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bettinger, Kaitlyn Rose, age 24, of East Bethel, sentenced on 05/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Possession of Shoplifting Gear to 226 days jail.
Crumble Somerson, Maurice Edward, age 31, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 05/22/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 20 days jail.
Curley-Baptiste, Tishinnia Yelthkisbah, age 29, of Mandan, North Dakota, sentenced on 05/26/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Dexter, Robert Edward, age 28, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/20/20 for Felony First Degree DWI to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, attend a support group and verify attendance, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Goebel, Shawn Michael, age 53, of Buffalo, sentenced on 05/20/20 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Stalking to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, concurrent
Hedlund, Mason Michael, age 28, of Nowthen, sentenced on 05/21/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 40 days jail.
Herren, Tahne Shayanne, age 25, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 05/27/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow recommendations from treatment center, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hildesheim, Marc Ernst, age 45, of St. Michael, sentenced on 05/20/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 75 days, $750 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, victim’s residence or place of employment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kesler, James Arthur, age 21, of Montrose, sentenced on 05/20/20 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for 15 years on conditions of probation, serve 58 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18 years, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or access to the internet without monitoring and the approval or probation agent, complete sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of pornography, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, submit to polygraph examination, pay restitution, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and follow all recommendations, register as a sex offender, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
McEachern, Megan Jean, age 28, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/21/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 15 days jail.
Montague, Jacob Anthony, age 29, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 05/27/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill program, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Morse, Matthew William, age 42, of Buffalo, sentenced on 05/21/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days jail.
Niezgoski, Joshua Richard, age 34, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/13/20 for Interfere With a 911 Call to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Plummer, Tyler John, age 25, of Fergus Falls, sentenced on 05/27/20 for Felony Store Methamphetamine Paraphernalia in the Presence of a Child to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 55 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill program, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sanchez, Leonard Steven, age 49, of Stillwater, sentenced on 05/27/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Sebwe, Dionysius Drewroh, Jr., age 27, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 05/28/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 20 days jail
Simmons Brown, Ahmani Cachae, age 24, of St. Paul, sentenced on 05/27/20 for Felony Identity Theft to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 76 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thompson, Amanda Maye, age 31, of Dilworth, sent
