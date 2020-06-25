Allord, Hailey Marie, age 22, of Little Falls, sentenced on 06/16/20 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 230 days jail, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace, property and things, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Anderson, Nathan Charles, age 29, of Blaine, sentenced on 06/15/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 30 days jail.
Atkinson, Jennifer Rose, age 33, of Sauk Rapids, sentenced on 06/17/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 3 days jail.
Buker, Juan Carlos Michael, age 39, of Delano, sentenced on 06/17/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to 30 days jail.
Clark, Reed Allen, age 32, of Perham, sentenced on 06/16/20 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 103 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, pay restitution, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow recommendations of chemical dependency assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Cornwell, Kendra Rose, age 23, of Cambridge, sentenced on 06/09/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 12 months and 1 day prison.
Dimond, Shannon Marie, age 38, of St. Paul, sentenced on 06/15/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Forgery to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, cooperate with Wright County Human Services Agency and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Durkee, John Peter, age 44, of Rockford, sentenced on 06/09/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 86 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Feldhege, Jamie John, age 33, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/16/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 81 days, $1,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 9 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, comply with Firearms Transfer Order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hansen-Maier, Michael Lee Rocco, age 32, of St. Paul, sentenced on 06/16/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 113 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Harrison, Michael James, age 43, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 06/16/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Possess Pistol/Assault Weapon with Prior Violent Crime Conviction to 30 days jail.
Hartel, Jason Gilbert, age 39, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/10/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no same or similar violations.
Holt, Logan Mitchell, age 21, of Cokato, sentenced on 06/16/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Korby, Jason Wayne, age 32, of Princeton, sentenced on 06/12/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 35 days jail.
Munz, Jaimie Renae, age 24, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 06/16/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $75 public defendant co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Patton, Mahdi Jay, age 28, of Atlanta, Georgia, sentenced on 06/17/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Aid and Abet Assault in the Third Degree to 90 days jail.
Sample, Jeffrey Lee, age 49, of Faribault, sentenced on 06/15/20 for Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to 21 months prison, pay restitution, provide DNA sample. Sentenced for Felony Theft to 21 months prison, concurrent.
Schultz, Eric Ryan, age 40, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 06/15/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail.
Walker, Euris Anthony, age 25, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/15/20 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, complete the Wright County Intensive Domestic Abuse Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wilson, Samuel David, age 21, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/12/20 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $950 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 5 days STS or 40 hours community service, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wren, Hunter George Jay, age 21, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 06/17/20 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for fifteen years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a psychosexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or access to the internet without monitoring devices, have no use or possession of pornography, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, register as a sex offender, serve 30 days on electronic monitoring, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Felony Stalking to a stay of imposition for five years, serve 6 days jail, follow above conditions.
Wynde, Marissa Lisanne, age 36, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 06/12/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days jail.
