Blackowiak, Nicholas Clark, age 26, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 06/29/20 for Burglary in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 325 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 40 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, stay out of Delano Veterinary Clinic, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Courtright, Tony Daniel, age 33, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 07/01/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Daniel, Shamon DeWight, age 25, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 06/29/20 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 202 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of mood-altering substances, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Goodin, Gregg Allen, age 62, of Otsego, sentenced on 06/24/20 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lorentz, Charles Theodore, age 36, of Alexandria, sentenced on 06/30/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine, attend a MADD Panel, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Payne, Kyle Gregory, age 35, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 07/01/20 for Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 10 days jail.
Pearson, Colin Thomas, age 23, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 06/29/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 36 months prison, pay $50 fine plus surcharges.
Ruzic, Joey Richard, age 34, of Montrose, sentenced on 06/25/20 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 85 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tidwell, Nicholas Wayne, age 23, of Clearwater, sentenced on 06/29/20 for Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender to one year and one day prison, pay $50 fine plus surcharges.
Unzeitig, Megan Jean, age 30, of Stacy, sentenced on 06/30/20 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
