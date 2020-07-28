Chernyavsky, Alex, age 47, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 07/15/20 for Felony Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance to 246 days jail, pay restitution, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Deheer, Alyssa Michelle, age 28, of Paynesville, sentenced on 07/21/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 11 days jail.
Dubbin, Pennie Kay, age 57, of Long Prairie, sentenced on 07/20/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for 2-1/2 years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, stay out of Marshalls in Monticello, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hallin, Austin Charles, age 27, of Princeton, sentenced on 07/21/20 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Henry, Zachary Alan, age 22, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/20/20 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for 5 years on conditions of probation, serve 80 days jail, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow recommendations of treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Holland, Jacob Ryan, age 20, of Duluth, sentenced on 07/17/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 10 days jail.
Lantzer, Abigail Jane, age 29, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/23/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 97 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, follow recommendations of treatment center, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Oakden, Jenna Rose, age 26, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/21/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,800 stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, serve 7 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Payne, Kyle Gregory, age 35, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 07/20/20 for Probation Violations for Felony DWI in the First Degree to 30 days jail.
Sjolin, Patrick Emil, age 61, of Rockford, sentenced on 07/15/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group and verify attendance, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sparboe, Ruslan Aleksander, age 24, of Cokato, sentenced on 07/20/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions.
Sweeter, Michael John, Jr., age 24, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 07/23/20 for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 150 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, stay out of Monticello Fleet Farm, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail; 283 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 82 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Walker, Jimmie Junior, age 39, of Hamburg, sentenced on 07/21/20 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 351 days, $3,000 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 14 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, serve 50 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Welker, Ronald Lynn, age 57, of Clearwater, sentenced on 07/15/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
White, Alicia Marie, age 42, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/22/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 89 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, submit to probable cause testing, serve 21 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.