Bruneau, Roger James, age 65, of Montrose, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 361 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Drapeaux, Terry Joseph, age 56, of Big Lake, sentenced on 12/23/19 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Dube, Michael Allen, age 27, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/17/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 351 days, $500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 14 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Intensive Domestic Violence Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no contact with victim until Domestic Assault Program completed, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Flomo, Teddy Patrick, age 19, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Misdemeanor Give Peace Officer False Information and Misdemeanor Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License to 90 days jail; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Hagen, James Robert, age 24, of Albertville, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, follow all recommendations of anger management program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Haugen, Andrew Blane, age 37, of Buffalo, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 358 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete or provide proof of attendance for a Level I driving with care program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Hoffman, Nicole Amy, age 21, of Clearwater, sentenced on 12/20/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Hoss, Odean Bernard, age 57, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving with care program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Lyrek, Cordarrell Robert, age 30, of Montrose, sentenced on 12/18/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 8 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Carrying Pistol While Under the Influence of Alcohol to 90 days jail; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
McCutcheon, Scott James, age 57, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 12/18/19 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail; 353 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 12 days jail, have no contact with victim, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Davis.
Ritter, Benjamin John, age 26, of Rockford, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 80 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Smar, Melissa Anne, age 44, of Watertown, sentenced on 12/19/19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 25 days on electronic home monitoring, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Williamson, Haley Kristine, age 25, of Monticello, sentenced on 12/20/19 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 45 days jail. Sentenced by Judge Strand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.