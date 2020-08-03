Cluever, Daniel Stephen, age 47, of Little Falls, sentenced on 07/28/20 for Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License to $10 fine plus surcharges.
Crandall, Nathan Joseph, age 40, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/24/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to 99 months prison, pay $50 fine, pay $75 public defender co-payment.
Davis, Wynette, age 50, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Information to 365 days jail, $10 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $10 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Erickson, Steven Philip, age 34, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/28/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 15 months prison.
Harwood, Cameron Walter, age 31, of Chanhassen, sentenced on 07/24/20 for Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 21 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent and sign and abide by all probation agreements, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 86 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Jackson, Nicholas James, age 39, of Becker, sentenced on 07/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 10 days jail.
Kasel, Jeremy Phillip, age 48, of Albertville, sentenced on 07/24/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, comply with the Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 5 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Keesling, Bradley Dean, age 51, of Rockford, sentenced on 07/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to 40 days jail.
Klosterman, Toni Jean, age 26, of St. Paul, sentenced on 07/29/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 10 days jail.
Larkin, Brandy Lee, age 41, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft o 365 days jail, $50 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, stay out Buffalo Menards, have no same or similar violations.
McLane, Luke Patrick, age 27, of Annandale, sentenced on 07/28/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 208 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 157 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, remain medical compliant, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rasmussen, Nathan Lyle, age 34, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 07/24/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 330 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 35 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Yingling, Ross David, age 43, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/16/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving class, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs until completion of class, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
