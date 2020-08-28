Anderson, Darrell Wayne, age 57, of Buffalo, sentenced on 08/18/20 for Misdemeanor Hunting-Gross Overlimits of Wild Animals to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution in the amount of $3,150, have no same or similar violations.
Carlson, Brian Lloyd, age 57, of Elk River, sentenced on 08/25/20 for Misdemeanor Careless Driving to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Euerle, Charles Arnold, age 56, of Delano, on 08/24/20 the charge of Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection was dismissed.
Farhat, Jenna Marie, age 26, of Dayton, sentenced on 08/26/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Forpahl, Jason Allen, age 25, of Luxemberg, sentenced on 08/21/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to 36 months prison.
Greene, Gregory Mark, age 51, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 08/24/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on the conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, serve 5 days sentence to service, have no same or similar violations.
Liddell, Tyijuan Quinyetta, age 21, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 08/21/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to 10 days jail.
Lundeen, Michelle Lynn, age 32, of Monticello, sentenced on 08/18/20 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mingo, Troy Allan, age 49, of Lake St. Croix Beach, sentenced on 08/18/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Moen, Kaari Christine, age 47, of Lake Elmo, sentenced on 08/25/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, complete an 8 hour alcohol class, complete cognitive skills class, serve 5 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nicolai, Christopher Phillip, age 38, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 08/26/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 345 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete Intensive Supervision DWI Program and follow all recommendations, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Noetzelman, Christopher Douglas, age 37, of Albertville, sentenced on 08/21/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Puhl, Loretta Jean, age 62, of Otsego, sentenced on 08/25/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Reimringer, Aaron Loring, age 47, of Monticello, sentenced on 08/19/20 for Felony Financial Exploitation-Vulnerable Adult to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rhode, Jessika Ann, age 39, of Delano, sentenced on 08/25/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,950 stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
