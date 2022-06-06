Abdulkadir, Abdimalik Omar, age 20, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/31/2022 Felony Theft, stay of imposition, supervised probation for 3 years with the following conditions, remain law abiding, give a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing, complete a mental health evaluation, pay restitution, and 40 hours community work service.
Berthiaume, Austin Richard, age 26, of Otsego, sentenced on 05/27/2022 Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, sentenced to 365 days jail, and pay $75 fine.
Davis, Gordon John, age 54, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/31/2022 for Probation Violation of Felony Domestic Assault, sentenced to 90 days jail.
Demarais, Marc Alan, age 45, of Big Lake, sentenced on 05/27/2022 Felony 5th Degree Drug Possession and Traffic DWI Operate Motor Vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs, serve 90 days jail, supervised probation for 5 years with the following conditions, remain law abiding, give a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, attend a MADD impact panel, pay a $135 fine.
Holzheimer, Ethyn James, age 24, of Renville, sentenced on 05/18/2022 Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 4th Degree – Victim 13-15-Act>48m Old, serve 60 days jail supervised probation for 10 years under the following conditions, remain law abiding, give a DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs, enter and complete outpatient sex offender treatment, pay restitution, comply with predatory offender registration.
Krueger, Timothy Howard, age 40, of Buffalo, sentenced on 05/29/2022 Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with 911 call, sentenced to 23 days jail, supervised probation for 1 year with the following conditions, pay a fine of $135, report to agent, remain law abiding, remain medically compliant, attend counseling, no assault or disorderly conduct.
Larkin, Shaun Patrick, age 41 of Otsego, sentenced on 05/31/2022 Misdemeanor DWI Operate Motor Vehicle -Alcohol Concentration 0.08 within 2 hours – serve 1 day jail, supervised probation for 1 years under the following conditions, remain law abiding, report to agent, no possession or alcohol or drugs with random testing, attend a level 2 driving with care program, comply with ignition interlock program, pay $410 fine, and perform 20 hours community work service.
Lyons, Cory William, age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/31/2022 Felony Predatory Offender -Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement, probation violation, sentenced to serve 45 days jail.
Mohr, Andrew Steven, age 27, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 06/02/2022, Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct -4th Degree -Victim 13-15-Act>48m old, probation violation, sentenced to serve 60 days jail and enroll in sex offender treatment.
Moon, John Gary, age 56, of Fridley, sentenced on 05/26/2022 Gross Misdemeanor Theft, serve 265 days jail.
Myers, Makaila Patricia Barbara, age 23, of Atlanta, Georgia, sentenced on 05/29/2022 Misdemeanor DWI Operate Motor Vehicle under influence of alcohol, serve 2 days jail, pay a $50 fine, supervised probation for 1 year under the following conditions, remain law abiding, report to agent, attend a MADD panel, no possession or alcohol or drugs with random testing, complete a driving with care class, and perform 8 hours community work service.
Ostwald, Angela Ann, age 49, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/17/2022, Felony Violate no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions, sentence is a stay of imposition, serve 61 days jail, supervised probation for 5 years with the following conditions, pay a $50 fine with surcharges, report to agent, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no alcohol or controlled substances with random testing, abide by all HRO, OFP active orders, and continue with metal health programing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.