Arnesen, Anthony William, age 25, of Pengilly, sentenced on 08/26/20 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo sex offender treatment and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, have no use or possession of pornography, have no unsupervised contact with minors or vulnerable adults, register as a sex offender, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Caskey, Sylvia Jocelyn, age 29, of Wilmar, sentenced on 09/03/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 160 days jail.
Ferrier, Kyle Lee, age 32, of Corcoran, sentenced on 09/02/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to 2 days jail.
Hill, Joseph Robert, age 38, of Buffalo, sentenced on 09/02/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 60 months prison, provide DNA sample. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 27 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 21 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 15 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison, concurrent.
Inscore, Anthony Joseph, age 37, of Circle Pines, sentenced on 09/02/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, receive credit for jail time already served, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete cognitive skill training, follow all professional health recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Klatt, Dustin Thomas, age 28, of Becker, sentenced on 08/31/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 10 days jail.
Nelson, Christopher Keith, age 31, of Elk River, sentenced on 08/27/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, complete 7 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Otterness. Scott Michael, age 38, of West St. Paul, sentenced on 08/28/20 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 391 days jail.
Ramirez Llanas, Jose Remedios, age 32, of St. Michael, sentenced on 08/27/20 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Robinson, Joshua David, age 34, of Rockford, sentenced on 08/31/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 13 months prison.
Sanborn, Noressa Lynn, age 30, of Delano, sentenced on 08/25/20 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to a stay of imposition for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Singleton, Kelvin Lynn, age 57, of Steger, Illinois, sentenced on 08/27/20 for three counts of Violent Threats to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, provide DNA sample, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victims or victims’ residence or place of employment, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Stringfellow, Luke Steven, age 36, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 08/31/20 for Felony Theft to 18 months prison, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution. Sentenced for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 18 months prison, concurrent, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution.
Weese, Donald Clifford, age 52, of Sauk Rapids, sentenced on 08/31/20 for Felony Counterfeiting of Currency to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 73 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wood, Colgate, Jr., age 39, of Buffalo, sentenced on 09/03/20 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 60 days jail.
