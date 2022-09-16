Aune, Steven Scottelswort, age 32, of Anoka, sentenced on 09/12/22 for Felony 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 15 months prison, stayed for three years on probation conditions: maintain contact with agent, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, complete chemical dependency evaluation, remain law-abiding. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree DWI to 281 days jail.
Bieganowski, Justin Lee, age 37, of Monticello, sentenced on 09/12/22 for Felony Domestic Assault to 21 months prison.
D’Heilly, Nykolas Edward, age 23, of Annandale, sentenced on 09/13/22 for Probation Violation for Gross Misdemeanor 3rd Degree Damage to Property to 60 days jail, complete chemical dependency evaluation and remain on probation with prior terms and conditions.
Dye, Mandel Tabor, age 37, of Crystal, sentenced on 09/12/22 for Probation Violation for Felony Violation of Predatory Offender Registration to 30 days jail and remain on probation with prior terms and conditions.
Galka, Olek Douglas, age 26, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 09/02/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Failure to Notify Police of Injury Accident to 365 days jail, $50 file, 355 days stayed for one year on probation conditions: serve 10 days jail and pay restitution.
Hengemuhle, Timothy Michael, age 55, of Crystal, sentenced on 09/08/22 for Misdemeanor 4th Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine, 87 days stayed for two years on probation conditions: serve 3 days jail, maintain contact with agent, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, submit to testing, no same or similar and remain law-abiding.
Peterson, Mark Anthony, age 37, of Faribault, sentenced on 09/09/22 for Felony 3rd Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to 45 months prison.
