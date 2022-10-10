Beauchamp, Terrance Michael, age 35, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 10/05/22 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on probation conditions: serve 33 days jail, $50 fine, maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searched, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medication, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, no same or similar and remain law- abiding.
Guertin, Anthony James Raymond, age 35, of St. Paul, sentenced on 10/05/22 for Felony 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance to stay of imposition for two years on probation conditions: serve 54 days jail, maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no use or possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, no possession or use of alcohol or drugs except for prescribed medications, random testing, complete cognitive skills training, complete chemical assessment and follow recommendations and remain law-abiding. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Possession of Firearm/Ammo by Prohibited Person to 365 days jail, 311 days stayed for two years on probation conditions listed above.
Merritt, Carissa Rose, age 32, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 10/04/22 for Felony Theft to 17 months prison, $100 fine, 17 months prison stayed for five years on probation conditions: serve 20 days jail, maintain contact with agent, cooperate with searches, provide DNA sample, no possession or use of firearms, ammunition or explosives, 75 days electronic monitoring following jail release, cooperate with probation transfer to home county, pay restitution and no same or similar. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, 354 days stayed, must serve 11 days jail.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.