Berthelsen, Christopher James, age 26, of Little Falls, sentenced on 10/15/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Mail Theft to 43 days jail.
Darchuk, Jacob Roberg, age 32, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 10/20/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 17 months prison.
Faricy, Joseph Robert, age 29, of Clearwater, sentenced on 10/18/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 8 days jail.
Holte, Christina Michelle, age 19, of Big Lake, sentenced on 10/08/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Johann, William Gordon, age 24, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 10/12/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 12 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kicker, Amanda Jo, age 43, of Arlington, sentenced on 10/08/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 353 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Martner, Eric John, age 31, of Becker, sentenced on 10/19/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 15 days on electronic home monitoring, complete Level II driving class.
