Cole, Anthony Allen, age 44, of Big Lake, sentenced on 09/27/21 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for fifteen years on conditions of probation, serve 88 days jail, provide DNA sample, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete a sex offender program and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph examination, have no use or possession of pornography, phone sex lines, dating services or social networks, stay out of establishments where primary source of business is adult entertainment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, register as a predatory offender, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Heinecke, Jeffrey same, age 57, of Big Lake, sentenced on 09/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $150 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $150 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Hirsch, Zachary Michael, age 30, of Savage, sentenced on 09/22/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Name to 145 days jail.
Kasper, Jeshua Robert, age 26, of Buffalo, sentenced on 09/29/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 50 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kelly, Curtis Gerald, age 37, of Becker, sentenced on 09/20/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kleve, Kasey Karel, age 35, of Browerville, sentenced on 09/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $1,000 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $1,000 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with his probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lind, David Marlyn, age 52, of Montrose, sentenced on 09/22/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $150 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, $150 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Marcus, Leevelle Emir, age 24, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 09/22/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 86 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, attend MADD panel, complete a drug and alcohol class, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Miller, Becky Lee, age 66, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 09/22/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, follow all recommendations of treatment program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Navoichick, Brian Scott, age 43, of Elk River, sentenced on 09/23/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 345 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a MADD Panel, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation if have a positive test, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Palm, Dustin John, age 32, of Rockford, sentenced on 09/20/21 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 24 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to 33 months prison, concurrent.
Playle, Justin Wade, age 40, of Fergus Falls, sentenced on 09/24/21 for Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 23 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Roberts, Arthur Ryan, age 35, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 09/30/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, concurrent.
Roberts, Phillip James, age 44, of Buffalo, sentenced on 09/27/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 20 days jail.
Williams, Nickolas Delray, age 30, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 09/22/21 for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 83 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, undergo a domestic abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
