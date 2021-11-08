Alfano, David Bryan, age 38, of Cottage Grove, sentenced on 10/28/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 54 days jail.
Anderla, Michael Raymond, age 39, of Cokato, sentenced on 11/01/21 for Felony Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bachmeier, Chad Lawrance, age 49, of Litchfield, sentenced on 10/29/21 for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to 39 months prison, provide DNA sample, pay restitution. The charge of Felony Burglary in the Third Degree was dismissed.
Bentley, David Franklin, age 35, of Albertville, sentenced on 11/04/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 195 days, $3,000 stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 170 days jail, be on GPS monitoring, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, provide DNA sample, cooperate with the Wright County Domestic Abuse Intensive Supervision Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Brenny, Christopher Quinn, age 53, of Montrose, sentenced on 11/01/21 for Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Brockman, Drew Joseph Alan, age 24, of Big Lake, sentenced on 10/20/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 days jail now, 37 days jail beginning 11/01/22; and 37 days jail beginning 11/01/23.
Burkholder, Chad Fredrick, age 34, of Elk River, sentenced on 10/28/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 30 hours on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
D'Heilly, Nykolas Edward, age 23, of Annandale, sentenced on 10/25/21 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 35 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 35 days jail, follow above conditions.
Ende, Allison Rebecca, age 28, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/04/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 36 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, continue with counseling, remain medically compliant, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 36 days jail.
Gibb, Nathan Patrick, age 38, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/25/21 for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 34 days jail, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Golyer, Colby James, age 43, of Crystal, sentenced on 11/05/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 120 days jail.
Hagedorn, Dillon Scott, age 27, of Delano, sentenced on 10/26/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine, have no same or similar violations.
Herbert, Jerome Ivory, age 44, of Ramsey, sentenced on 11/02/21 for Felony Domestic Assault to 26 months prison.
Hickman, Austin Shane, age 33, of Ramsey, sentenced on 10/26/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no same or similar violations.
Hill, Alexander Richard, age 31, of Shoreview, sentenced on 11/02/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kotzer, Kelly Leeanne, age 61, of Clearwater, sentenced on 10/26/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Legro, Nathan Michael, age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/25/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 87 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, complete the Domestic Abuse Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 84 days jail, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 74 days jail, follow above conditions.
Lepowsky, Matthew Gregory, age 38, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/05/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 36 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Theft to 19 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 17 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 17 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 15 months prison, concurrent.
McLane, Luke Patrick, age 28, of Annandale, sentenced on 10/28/21 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 30 days jail.
Neuerburg, Melissa Dawn, age 38, of Big Lake, sentenced on 10/28/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 43 days jail.
Neugent, Troy James, age 38, of Buffalo, sentenced on 10/29/21 for Felony Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 40 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Protasiewicz, Chad Francis, age 34, of Columbia Heights, sentenced on 10/29/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for two years on conditions of probation, serve 172 days jail, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a cognitive skill program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Quilling, Turner Ray, age 27, of Otsego, sentenced on 11/02/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 57 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Theissen, Jacob Tyler, age 26, of Montrose, sentenced on 10/25/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 58 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 32 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, pay restitution, cooperate with the search of person, residence and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no same or similar violations.
Westphal, Justin Eugene, age 35, of Hanover, sentenced on 10/25/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 26 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, participate in a community conference with victim if victim is willing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wolfsteller, Duane Ray, age 60, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 10/25/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Young, Alan Dominque III, age 27, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 11/03/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
