Bies, Nicholas Robert, age 37, of Rockford, sentenced on 11/09/21 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 237 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 128 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victims and/or Central Minnesota Mental Health employees or their facilities throughout the State of Minnesota, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete an anger management program, provide DNA sample, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bondhus, Perry John, age 54, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/27/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Drivers’ License-Driving Restrictions to 365 days jail; 361 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 90 days jail; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, concurrent, remain medically compliant, follow above conditions.
Chmelik, William Jo, age 53, of Monticello, sentenced on 11/01/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Daniels, Lisa Annette, age 53, of Delano, sentenced on 10/26/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 3 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gravelle, Randi Marie, age 35, of Buffalo, sentenced on 11/03/21, for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 56 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Manning, Anthony Duante, age 40, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/28/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail; 43 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 47 days jail, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill program, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
