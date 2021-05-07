Ableman, Jenny Lynn, age 35, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/04/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete cognitive skill training, complete a chemical education class and provide proof of attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to testing at probation agent’s discretion, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Burkstrand, Derrick John, age 28, of Bayport, sentenced on 04/30/21 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 23 months prison
Charest, Kent Edward, age 62, of Anoka, sentenced on 04/14/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Dimond, Shannon Marie, age 39, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/04/21 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Forgery to 30 days jail.
Dziewior, Christopher Robert, age 52, of Crystal, sentenced on 04/29/21 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 71 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend support group, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 71 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions.
Kedrowski, Maggie Rae, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 04/14/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 362 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, successfully complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lemkelde II, Mark Edward, age 38, of Searcy, Arizona, sentenced on 04/30/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Test to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, attend a support group weekly and verify attendance, have no sue or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Little, Kevin Joseph, age 33, of Savage, sentenced on 04/30/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 65 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nord, Kelly Louise, age 43, of Zimmerman, sentenced on 05/05/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 350 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution, have no use or possession of non-prescription drugs, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, including random testing, undergo a mental health evaluation if requested by probation agent, remain medically compliant, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Olson, Sean Marie, age 32, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/29/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ramey, Robert Joseph, age 35, of Otsego, sentenced on 04/30/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail.
Wacker, Deborah Lynn, age 40, of Monticello, sentenced on 04/29/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violatons.
