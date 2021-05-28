Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were sentenced in Wright County District Court. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• Guertin, Brandon Ralph, age 20, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/17/21 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 305 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo a diagnostic assessment, undergo treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
• O’Neill, Sarah Marie, age 26, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/18/21 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
• Woolhouse, Shannon Kristine, age 49, of Big Lake, sentenced on 05/20/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
• Yang, Jerry, age 40, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/06/21 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 70 days jail, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, remain medically compliant, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
