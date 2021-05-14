Ableman, Jenny Lynn, age 34, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/04/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete cognitive skill training, complete a chemical education class and provide proof of attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to testing at probation agent’s discretion, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Anderson, Morgan Kaylea, age 22, of Blaine, sentenced on 05/13/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 359 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, continue with therapy, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations
Clausen, Kylie Marie, age 22, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/30/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 85 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, including therapy, have no contact with victim, obtain a GED and driver’s license, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Garcia, Brandon Joseph, age 20, of Plymouth, sentenced on 05/07/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 28 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, serve 15 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Giving Peace Officer False Name of Another to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 346 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, concurrent, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Kryzer, Rachel Elizabeth Roden, age 43, of Otsego, sentenced on 05/07/21 for Felony Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, pay $85 surcharges, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete cognitive skill training, complete 40 hours community work service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kurtenbach, Matthew Christopher, age 40, of Faribault, sentenced on 05/13/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Check Forgery to 101 days jail.
Linder, Todd Allan, age 34, of Annandale, sentenced on 05/12/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to 58 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to one year and one day prison, concurrent.
Meyer, Timothy James, age 28, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 05/11/21/ for Felony Theft to 24 months prison.
Randt, Joshua Charles, age 42, of Kensington, sentenced on 05/07/21 for Felony First Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 51 months prison.
Sayler, Angela Marie, age 48, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/07/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 364 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, write a letter of apology, provide DNA sample, complete a mediation session with victim and probation agent, do not enter or call victim’s place of employment, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wedin, Nichole Caitlin, age 34, of Rockford, sentenced on 05/12/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 4 days jail.
