Bland, Gerald Lamont, Jr., age 27, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 02/23/22 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 262 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 103 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Boyd, Lucas Steven Raymond, age 38, of Northfield, sentenced on 02/22/22 for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, provide DNA sample, have no contact with victim, follow recommendations of chemical dependency evaluation, undergo a domestic abuse assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Brown, Dustin Hunter, age 25, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/25/22 for Felony Criminal Vehicular Operation to 43 months prison, provide DNA sample, pay restitution.
Catlin, Zachary James, age 35, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/28/22 for Felony Theft of Leased or Rented Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 278 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Cole, Latrell Shontez, age 29, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/17/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 365 days jail; 355 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, complete a cognitive behavioral program, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Malicious Punishment of a Child to 30 days jail, concurrent.
Coolen, Devon William, age 21, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Felony Threats of Violence to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 34 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete an anger management or domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Couet Joshua Allen, age 24, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/28/22 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Demke, Paul Steven, age 55, of Ashtabula, Ohio, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, complete a domestic violence program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Fischer, Rory Andrew, age 38, of Becker, sentenced on 03/02/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 37 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 37 days jail.
Fry, Jamie Glen, 31, of Delano, sentenced on 02/25/22 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 105 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations from treatment program and aftercare, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Haas, Jennifer Elizabeth, age 30, of Waite Park, sentenced on 02/24/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 297 days jail.
Hogetvedt, Logan Jack, age 25, of Fridley, sentenced on 03/02/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hook, Tami Lea, age 56, of Delano, sentenced on 02/28/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 26 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Iman, Ayub Mohamoud, age 24, of Eagan, sentenced on 02/23/22 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 30 days jail.
Jackson, Amair Amahd, age 29, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/28/22 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, pay restitution.
Jellison, Aleeisha Anne, age 32, of Ramsey, sentenced on 03/02/22 for Felony Mail Theft to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 36 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations from treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Johnson, Sean Philip, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Keesling, Steven Robert, age 28, of Spring Lake Park, sentenced on 02/23/22 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 29 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 27 months prison, concurrent, pay restitution. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Felony Theft to 19 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 365 days jail, concurrent.
Knollenberg, Evan Lee, age 29, of Loretto, sentenced on 02/22/22 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 322 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 43 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, comply with ignition interlock program, undergo a mental health diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, including aftercare, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kretsch, Tyler James David, age 33, of Litchfield, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving after Cancellation to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine.
Kuhlman, Connor Michael, age 21, of Delano, sentenced on 02/16/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group and verify attendance, comply with ignition interlock program, complete 56 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Larsin, Gregory John, age 31, of Mahtomedi, sentenced on 02/28/22 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 23 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
LaBlanc, Cante Lyn Ann Marie, age 24, of Morton, sentenced on 02/23/22 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 32 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Giving False Information to a Peace Officer to 365 days jail; 333 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 32 days jail, follow above conditions.
Lipponen, Didrick John, age 35, of Ramsey, sentenced on 02/18/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail.
Plummer, Robert Stanley, age 59, of Otsego, sentenced on 02/14/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, $300 fine plus surcharges, complete Wright County’s Intensive Supervision DWI Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, comply with ignition interlock program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Quinn, Noel Jean-Dali, age 24, of Crystal, sentenced on 03/01/22 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Qunell, Marissa Jo, age 24, of Crystal, sentenced on 03/01/22 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Scott, Chantal Marie, age 31, of Elk River, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 360 days, $2,800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Phillip John, age 44, of Otsego, sentenced on 02/24/22 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions he pay $85 surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
