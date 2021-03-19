Anderson, Troy Allen, age 53, of Loretto, sentenced on 03/02/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if have a positive test, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Dellwo, Charles Thomas, age 36, of Princeton, sentenced on 03/05/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 335 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, including aftercare, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, attend a support group, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Driscoll, Leonard William, age 35, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 03/03/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 359 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete Wright County’s Domestic Violence Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, complete a long term domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hansen-Maier, Michael Lee Rocco, age 33, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 03/18/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 19 months prison.
Kroeger, Kristina Carrie Ann, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/17/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 21 months prison.
Pasichnyk, Keera, age 32, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/10/21 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 215 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 150 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Mail Theft to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 150 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Villebrun, Leslee Marie, age 30, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 03/12/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 35 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
