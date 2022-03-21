Anderson, Joshua Paul, age 45, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/10/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 59 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Becker, Craig Timothy, age 35, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/03/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Bettridge, Matthew David, age 30, address unknown, sentenced on 03/10/22 for Felony Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with Prior Felony Conviction for Crime of Violence to 60 months prison, pay $50 fine plus surcharges.
Bottomley, Linda Diane, age 63, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/02/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Failure to Register as Predatory Offender to 14 days jail.
Chaney, Chad Allen, age 48, of Hanska, sentenced on 03/14/22 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 292 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of establishments where alcohol is main form of business, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, write a letter of apology, have no contact with victim, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 239 days jail, concurrent, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions.
Davis, Clark Gordon, age 55, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/08/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,300 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $700 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving class and follow all recommendations, have no use of alcohol until after completion of class, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Davis, Trevor Reece, age 22, of Plymouth, sentenced on 03/10/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 4 days jail.
Dennis, Sydney Elizabeth, age 23, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 03/10/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Francen, Brandon Joseph, age 28, of Ham Lake, sentenced on 03/10/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 36 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Horstman, Tyler William, age 32, of New Hope, sentenced on 03/16/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, complete 80 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Weber, Reid Thomas, age 38, of Hanover, sentenced on 03/11/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving class, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, attend MADD Panel, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete 24 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations
