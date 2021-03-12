Alfano, David Bryan, age 37, of Cottage Grove, sentenced on 03/04/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 50 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow all recommendations of treatment center, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bruska, Jennifer Kim, age 38, of Kimball, sentenced on 03/11/21/ for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 397 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 213 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 211 days jail.
Burgess, Justin James, age 32, of Bethel, sentenced on 03/11/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft and Felony Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools to 694 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 493 days jail.
Capes, Jonathan Richard, age 29, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/04/21 for Felony Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 65 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, follow all recommendations of treatment center, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, register as a predatory offender, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Emerson, Steven Lee, age 47, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/04/21 for Felony First Degree DWI to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, complete Intensive Supervision Program, remain medically compliant, serve 120 days on electronic home monitoring and up to an additional 30 days per year at the request of probation agent, attend therapy and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verify attendance, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, consecutive, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, follow above conditions.
LaFave, Tyler James, age 27, of Winsted, sentenced on 03/10/21 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 145 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, have no contact with victim, complete cognitive skill training, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
McAllister, Joel David, age 30, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 03/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 60 days jail.
Needham, Zachary David, age 38, of Duluth, sentenced on 02/21/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 26 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, successfully complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Phyle, Jeremy Cromwell, age 39, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/03/21 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill program, have no contact with victim, pay restitution, serve up to 30 days on alcohol monitor at the discretion of probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 45 days jail.
Quilling, Turner Ray, age 26, of Otsego, sentenced on 03/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 83 days jail.
Schlagel, Dustin John, age 38, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/04/21 for Felony Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with Conviction for Crime of Violence to a stay of execution for fifteen years on conditions of probation, serve 61 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 39 days jail, concurrent, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Probation Violations for two counts of Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 61 days jail, concurrent.
Turnquist, Jay Michael, age 55, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 03/11/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, complete a Level I driving with care class, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vadnais, Sheri Marie, age 43, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/25/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
