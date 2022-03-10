Beavers, Dymond Te-Cheya Ty-Ree, age 27, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 03/03/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Deprive Another Custodial/Parental Rights to 365 days jail; $5 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $5 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Beaverson, Andrew James, age 34, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/03/22 for Felony Possession of Pornographic Work to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a psychosexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of pornography and have no use of unmonitored internet, have no unsupervised contact with minors, including family, have no use of any phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or enter any business where adult entertainment is primary source of business, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and follow all recommendations, register as a predatory offender, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Chismar, Nicholas Leslie, age 26, of Annandale, sentenced on 03/03/22 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $5 fine; 85 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $5 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Greene, Gregory Mark, age 53, of New Brighton, sentenced on 03/03/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete a Decision Points cognitive program, attend a support group and verify attendance, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hartneck, Laura Elizabeth, age 33, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/03/22 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 15 days jail, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, complete 120 hours community service, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Holthaus, Vincent Michael, age 44, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 03/04/22 for Felony DWI to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 270 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving with care program and follow all recommendations, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verify attendance, undergo therapy, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, serve 30 days each year on random electronic home monitoring at the discretion of probation agent, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kasper, Jamie Wayne, age 24, of East Bethel, sentenced on 03/02/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, serve 41 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Layton, Carrie Ann, age 33, of Delano, sentenced on 03/08/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 359 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, serve 54 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Palmer, Da Lante Ramel, age 23, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/08/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 49 days jail.
Polak, Shea Jonathan, age 34, of Big Lake, sentenced on 03/02/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete a cognitive skill program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Prince, Heather Renea, age 20, of Monticello, sentenced on 03/02/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Reese, Suzanne Renee, age 40, of Worthington, sentenced on 03/03/22 for Felony Identity Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 66 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schultz, Jason Michael, age 48, of Willmar, sentenced on 03/03/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thiele, Chad Michael, age 36, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/04/22 for Felony First Degree DWI to 42 months prison, pay $75 surcharges, provide DNA sample.
Timmons, Miller Isaiah, age 26, of Lakewood, Washington, sentenced on 03/04/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 143 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a gambling assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychological assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Yang, Vang, age 24, of St. Paul sentenced on 03/07/22 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 54 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail; 311 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 54 days jail, follow above conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.