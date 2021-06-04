Allord, Hailey Marie, age 23, of Little Falls, sentenced on 05/28/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced on 05/28/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 30 days jail, concurrent.
Betts, Erik Allen, age 38, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 05/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Delgado, Jessica Ann, age 38, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/02/21 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days jail.
Dube, Michael Allen, age 29, of Clearwater, sentenced on 06/01/21 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 45 days jail.
Fitch, Jonathan Earl Swede, age 19, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/24/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 26 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide list of medications to probation agent, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 45 days, $1,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order.
Hernandez, Ruben Contreras, age 28, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 05/28/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to 21 months prison.
Herrick, Michele Ruth, age 55, of Plymouth, sentenced on 05/28/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jackson, Jeremy Lance, age 44, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/02/21 for Probation Violations for Terroristic Threats 365 days jail.
Jones, Christopher Anthony, age 41, of St. Paul, sentenced on 06/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 10 days jail.
Kittel, Katie Lynn, age 33, of St. Peter, sentenced on 05/28/21 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Burglary in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail; 302 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 63 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skills program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency evaluation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Klisch, Jonathan Allen, age 34, of Anoka, sentenced on 05/28/21 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 45 days jail.
Oehser, Anna Marie, age 45, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 05/21/21 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, comply with therapy and follow all recommendations, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault was dismissed.
Shierts, Casey Craig, age 25, of Annandale, sentenced on 05/28/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Skogen, Joseph Darrell, age 44, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 05/20/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 45 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 45 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, concurrent, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Snodgrass, Daniel Richard, age 37, of Monticello, sentenced on 05/27/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact order to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Velez Macedonio, Richard, age 21, of Albertville, sentenced on 06/01/21 for three counts of Felony Possession of Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image with Porn to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, attend a sex offender program and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, have no use or possession of pornography, have no access or use of the internet without probation agent approval or monitoring software, have no unsupervised contact with minors or vulnerable adults, register as a sex offender, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vieths, Stephen Matthew, age 37, of Montrose, sentenced on 05/21/21 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail.
Vinar, Nicholas Allen, age 30, of Buffalo, sentenced on 05/27/21 for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 207 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 158 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, undergo a psychological assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
