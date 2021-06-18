Amlee, Kevin Neil, age 34, of Albertville, sentenced on 06/08/21 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $1,000 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Clifton, Terry Alan, age 58, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 06/11/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, concurrent.
Flesher, Alex Benjamin, age 23, of Apple Valley, sentenced on 06/10/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program, attend MADD Panel and provide proof of completion, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jendro, Jesse James, age 30, of Waite Park, sentenced on 06/11/21 for Felony Check Forgery to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 103 days jail, pay $50 fine, provide DNA sample, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, stay out of Monticello Runnings and Fleet Farm, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kingren, Ethan Zachariah, age 21, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/10/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, provide verification of treatment program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, complete cognitive skill training, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Klahsen, Maria Jo, age 39, of Delano, sentenced on 06/14/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Lampi, Shawn William, age 35, of Glencoe, sentenced on 06/14/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 18 months prison.
Lim, Anthony Allen, age 30, of Minnetonka, sentenced on 06/10/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 84 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Madden, Daniel Thomas, age 26, of Rogers, sentenced on 06/11/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Aid and Abet Burglary in the Third Degree to 90 days jail, concurrent.
Mavencamp, Vanessa Ann, age 32, of Annandale, sentenced on 06/04/21 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 335 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine, complete cognitive skill program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mevissen, Christopher Michael, age 39, of Coon Rapids, sentenced on 06/09/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 21 months prison.
Smith, Christian Harris, age 42, of Albertville, sentenced on 06/11/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Drivers’ Licenses-Display or Represent as One’s Own Any DL or MN ID Issued to Another to 214 days jail.
Welter, Samantha-Jo Kathleen, age 32, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/07/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 73 days jail, pay $100 fine, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, provide verification of completion of treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Witherill, Adam John, age 35, of St. Francis, sentenced on 06/10/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 44 days jail, pay $50 fine, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow all recommendations of mental health professionals, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
