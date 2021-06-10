Berg, Jeremy Alan, age 34, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 06/04/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison, provide DNA sample.
Cox, Jamel Elizabeth Hamilton, age 30, of Ramsey, sentenced on 06/07/21 for Felony Identity Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 228 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Miller, Daniel Jonathan, age 31, of St. Michael, sentenced on 06/08/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 325 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 40 day jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, serve 50 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nelson, Daniel Joseph, age 40, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 06/02/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a chemical education class and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schauf, Blake Henry, age 31, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 06/08/21 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 34 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Siegel, Jennifer Lynn, age 36, of Annandale, sentenced on 06/03/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, remain medically compliant, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thornton., Bobby, age 42, of St. Paul, sentenced on 06/01/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 62 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tomlinson, Shawn David, age 36, of Big Lake, sentenced on 06/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction for Crime of Violence to 90 days jail.
Welcher, William Franklin, age 39, of Faribault, sentenced on 06/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 49 days jail.
