Aguirre, Corey Joseph, age 29, of Granite Falls, sentenced on 06/30/21 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fourth Degree to 60 days jail.
Berthiaume, Austin Richard, age 25, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/29/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail; 212 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 153 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail.
Dahlquist, Benjamin James, age 40, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 07/08/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison, provide DNA sample. Sentenced for Felony Theft to 23 months prison, concurrent, provide DNA sample, pay restitution.
Daniels, Craig William, age 39, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/29/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 14 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, stay out of casinos, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced on 06/29/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 60 days.
Feldhege, Jamie John, age 34, of Clear Lake, sentenced on 07/01/21 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 12 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance to 12 days jail.
Hecksel, Christopher Woodrow, age 22, of Benson, sentenced on 07/07/21 for Probation Violations for Negligent Fires to 45 days jail.
Kuznia, Cody Michael, age 31, of Big Lake, sentenced on 07/06/21 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
MacRunnels, Sharon Ann, age 51, of Buffalo, sentenced on 06/24/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Nelson, Devonta Derrick, age 27, of Fridley, sentenced on 07/07/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 244 days jail, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Plummer, Tyler John, age 26, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Store Methamphetamine Paraphernalia in the Presence of a Child or Vulnerable Adult to 121 days jail.
Pool, Toree Rose, age 28, of Delano, sentenced on 07/07/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Rasmussen, Nathan Lyle, age 35, of Nisswa, sentenced on 07/08/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 14 days jail.
Thompson, David Micheal, age 38, of Wyoming, sentenced on 07/02/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to 60 days jail.
