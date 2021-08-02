Finden, James Benjamin, age 49, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 07/22/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for seven years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days on electronic home monitoring, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gray, Dorothy Deann, age 61, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/20/21 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Hanson, Blake Ryan, age 43, of Mound, sentenced on 07/27/21 for Probation Violations for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Krier, James Edward, age 67, of Annandale, sentenced on 07/14/21 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Lewis, Kenneth Davon, age 30, of Anoka, sentenced on 07/26/21 for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 60 months prison.
Maeyaert, Charles Joseph, age 49, of Albertville, sentenced on 07/27/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft and Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, attend a support group, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve up to 30 days on electronic home monitoring, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle or property, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 2 days jail.
Meister, Kaj Earl, age 46, of Delano, sentenced on 07/23/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete an anger management class, complete cognitive behavioral program and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mesedahl, Dillan Jared, age 26, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/21/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 311 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 54 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution.
Midas, Jesse Michael, age 41, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 07/21/21 for Probation Violations for two counts of Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 30 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 30 days jail.
Mueller, Thomas Robert, age 56, of Minnetrista, sentenced on 07/27/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail; 351 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 14 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no contact with victim, complete a domestic abuse intervention program and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Preston, Mataya Marie, age 29, of Bemidji, sentenced on 07/23/21 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 321 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 44 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schieck, Crysta Kae Kirk, age 35, of Delano, sentenced on 07/27/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 360 days, $2,800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, serve 25 hours on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schnettler, Abigail Jean, age 28, of Nelson, sentenced on 07/27/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail.
Stine, Michael Richard, age 29, of Albertville, sentenced on 07/26/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Tilbury, Catrina Elaine, age 35, of Dassel, sentenced on 07/23/21 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 17 days jail.
Trulson, Britney Jane, age 19, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/14/21 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar volations.
Uden, Jennifer Ann Marie, age 40, of Bloomington, sentenced on 07/23/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 178 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 187 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Angel May, age 36, of Montrose, sentenced on 07/22/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 60 days electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wilson, Garrett James, age 37, of Little Falls, sentenced on 07/28/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 90 days jail.
Wissbroecker, Jordan Ray, age 28, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 07/27/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 365 days, $2,950 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.