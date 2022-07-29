Addo, Emmanuel Atuah, age 29, of Oakdale, sentenced on 07/26/2022, Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – sentenced to 90 days jail, $1000 fine, or both; serve 3 days jail, $150 fine with surcharges, 1-year supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, no assault or disorderly contact, and complete a Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention program.
Butterfield, Michael Robert, age 61, of Big Lake, sentenced on 07/27/2022, Felony Burglary 2nd Degree, sentenced to 30 days jail, pay fines and restitution, and supervised probation for 5 years under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, do not use, or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood-altering chemicals including alcohol use or possession with random testing. Complete 30 days electronic monitoring.
Davis, Michael Lawrence, age 42, of St. Paul, sentenced on 07/26/2022, Felony 5th Degree Drug Possession, sentenced to 19 months prison.
Ennen, Jenna Lee, age 38, of Waite Park, sentenced on 07/20/2022, Felony 2nd Degree Drug Possession, sentence is a stay of imposition, serve 11 days jail, pay a $50 fine with surcharges, and be on supervised probation for 4 years with the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood altering chemicals use or possession with random testing.
Fobbe, Chad Melvin, age 48, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/19/2022, Gross Misdemeanor DWI -Operate Motor Vehicle Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours – sentenced to 365 days jail $3000 fine or both; serve 2 days jail, $100 fine with surcharges, and 3 years supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances with random testing. Comply with Ignition Interlock Program and sentenced to Electronic Alcohol home monitoring for 28 days.
Guimont, Nicholas Joseph, age 29, of Rogers, sentenced on 07/18/2022 – Gross Misdemeanor DWI -Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol –sentenced to 365 days jail $3000 fine or both; serve 4 days jail, $100 fine with surcharges, and 2 years supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances with random testing. Sentenced to Electronic Alcohol home monitoring for 26 days.
Hill, Joshua Lee, age 26, of Shoreview, sentenced on 07/22/2022, Felony Receiving Stolen Property – sentenced to a stay of imposition, serve 59 days jail, $50 fine with surcharges, 3 years supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, pay restitution, do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood altering chemicals use or possession with random testing. Complete evaluations.
Johnson, David Paul, age 61, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/21/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Theft, sentenced to 186 days jail, and ordered to pay restitution.
Kounkel, Kari Ann Hoglund, age 52, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/27/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Theft, Gross Misdemeanor DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol – sentenced to 90 days jail, $100 fine with surcharges, and 3 years supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, no use or possession of alcohol or drugs with random testing. Complete treatment and pay restitution.
Langford, Jessica Rose, age 35, of Mound, sentenced on 07/21/2022, Felony 5th Degree Drug possession – sentenced to 90 days jail, pay fines and fees, 2 years supervised probation with the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood-altering chemicals use or possession with random testing, and complete evaluations.
Ligon, Tiara Lashon, age 33, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 07/21/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Theft, sentenced to 70 days jail.
Loken, Nickolas Ryan, age 30, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/26/2022, Felony Violate No Contact Order- Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions – sentence is a stay of imposition, serve 221 days jail, $100 fine with surcharges, and 5 years supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no use or possession of alcohol or controlled substances with random testing, no violation of an OFP, HRO, DANCO. Complete treatment and enroll in a Domestic Abuse Program.
Lopez, Bernardo Trujillo, age 25, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/26/2022, Felony Domestic Assault -By Strangulation – sentence is a stay of imposition, serve 99 days jail, $50 fine with surcharges, 3 years supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, pay restitution, do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood altering chemicals use or possession with random testing. Complete evaluations, complete a Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention program, and abide by DANCO.
Moist, Brent Allen, age 51, of Buffalo, sentenced on 07/11/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Theft, sentenced to 365 days jail $3000 fine or both; serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine with surcharges, supervised probation for 1 year under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, and pay restitution.
Morton, Adam John, age 40, of St. Francis, sentenced on 07/27/2022, Felony Harassment Restraining Order Violate w/10 years; sentenced to 20 months prison. Sentenced on 07/27/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft probation violation, sentenced to 365 days jail.
Oumar, Salahadin Hassan, age 20, of Waite Park, sentenced on 07/25/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property, serve 89 days jail, pay $50 fine with surcharges, supervised probation for 2 years with the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, and pay restitution. Supply a DNA sample, no use or possession of alcohol and drugs with random testing.
Stearns, Erin Deann, age 41, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 07/21/2022, Felony 5th Degree Drug Possession sentence is a stay of imposition, sentenced to 12 days jail, fine and supervised probation for 2 years under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, pay restitution, do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood altering chemicals use or possession with random testing. Complete evaluations. sentenced on 07/21/2022, Gross Misdemeanor DWI – Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance – serve 30 days jail, 18 days on house arrest/electronic monitoring.
Story, Jon Gerald, age 58, of St. Michael, sentenced on 07/19/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Burglary 4th Degree – probation violation, sentenced to 8 days jail and complete evaluation.
Valentino, Justice Antonio, age 27, of St. Paul, sentenced on 07/21/2022, Felony 5th Degree Drug possession – sentenced to 105 days jail, fines and surcharges, 3 years supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, pay restitution, do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood altering chemicals use or possession with random testing, and complete evaluations. Sentenced on 07/21/2022 Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the 5th Degree, serve 105 days jail, 2 years supervised probation, no contact with victim and do not enter victims’ residence.
Wissbroecker, Jordan Ray, age 19, of St. Paul, sentenced on 07/21/2022, Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency, sentenced to 92 days jail, $50 fine with surcharges, and 2 years supervised probation with the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, and complete evaluation.
