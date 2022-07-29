court- UT

Addo, Emmanuel Atuah, age 29, of Oakdale, sentenced on 07/26/2022, Misdemeanor Domestic Abuse No Contact Order – Violate No Contact Order – sentenced to 90 days jail, $1000 fine, or both; serve 3 days jail, $150 fine with surcharges, 1-year supervised probation under the following conditions: remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, no assault or disorderly contact, and complete a Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention program.

Butterfield, Michael Robert, age 61, of Big Lake, sentenced on 07/27/2022, Felony Burglary 2nd Degree, sentenced to 30 days jail, pay fines and restitution, and supervised probation for 5 years under the following conditions:  remain law abiding, no same or similar, report to agent, supply a DNA sample, do not use, or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, no mood-altering chemicals including alcohol use or possession with random testing. Complete 30 days electronic monitoring.

