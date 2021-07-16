Brase, Monica Elizabeth, age 34, of Rosemount, sentenced on 07/09/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 90 days jail.
Bruska, Jennifer Kim, age 39, of Kimball, sentenced on 07/12/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 100 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 100 days jail, concurrent.
Eoff, Carl Mark, age 33, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 07/09/21 for Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 366 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, continue working with mental health providers and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 357 days jail, concurrent, write a letter of apology, follow above conditions.
Erickson, Bryant Joe, age 40, of Annandale, sentenced on 07/12/21/ for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Hanson, Angela Marie, age 31, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/12/21 for Probation Violations for Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools to 180 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 180 days jail, concurrent.
Kraml, Gregory Keith, age 52, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/09/21 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 92 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, victim’s residence or place of employment, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Robinson, Darnell Jermaine, age 39, of Rochester, sentenced on 07/14/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychological assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rohwer, Andrew Joseph, age 38, of Loretto, sentenced on 07/09/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 39 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 21 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 21 months prison, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 13 months prison, concurrent.
Stanifer, Curtis Dion Perry, age 33, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 07/09/21 for Felony Theft by Swindle to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Valdivia Barreno, Juan Jose, age 22, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/14/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no u
