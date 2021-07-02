Anderson, Bradford Tom, age 49, of Gay, Michigan, sentenced on 06/24/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 326 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 39 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Iskierka, Brett Adam, age 32, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 06/24/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 59 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Johnson, Ashely Luanne, age 32, of Princeton, sentenced on 06/24/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 90 days jail.
Sonsteby, Sarah Ann, age 54, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/24/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 350 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, continue with counseling or aftercare programs, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Joseph Lee, age 41, of Monticello, sentenced on 06/24/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 52 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 38 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
