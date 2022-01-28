Barrera, Andy, age 21, of Hanover, sentenced on 01/24/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to 15 days jail.
Carroll, Kevin Wayne, age 46, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 01/04/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Carry/Possess Pistol without Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent Felony to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Careless Driving to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Chmelik, William Jo, age 53, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/24/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Third Degree to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Dalbec, Ricky Lawrence, age 54, of Howard Lake, sentenced on 01/24/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to 90 days jail.
Gabert, Mackenzie Charles, age 29, of Cambridge, sentenced on 01/25/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Identity Theft to 126 days jail.
Hamilton, Kendra Brenette, age 37, of South St. Paul, sentenced on 01/25/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 90 days jail.
Hanson, James Robert, age 61, of Otsego, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 385 days jail.
Kosek, Jenessa Joy, age 37, of Cokato, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 364 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo therapy, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
LaFave, Tyler James, age 28, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/24/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 60 days jail.
Owens, Gregory James III, age 33, of Greenville, Illinois, sentenced on 01/24/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 75 days on electronic home monitoring.
Stoltenberg, Jasmine Faye, age 20, of Annandale, sentenced on 01/25/22 for Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Fourth Degree to 90 days jail; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Marcutio Bernard, age 37, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 01/24/22 for Felony Assault in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, serve 60 days on house arrest, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Yang, Lee, age 33, of St. Paul, sentenced on 01/25/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Issuance of Worthless Checks to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 1 day jail, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.