Abdi, Abdiaziz Ahmed, age 22, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 01/11/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Theft- Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent and sentenced to confinement 33 days. Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions and complete chemical dependency evaluation.
Bernier, Sean Michael, age 35, of ST. BONIFACIUS, sentenced on 01/09/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 60 days and probation 3 years.
Compton, Jasson Andrew, age 49, of CLEARWATER, sentenced on 01/10/23 for (1) Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn; (2) Possess Pornographic Work- Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn; (3) Possess Pornographic Work-Computer Disk/Electronic/Magnetic/Optical Image w/Porn and sentenced to confinement 5 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include Cooperate with searches, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, Do Not Possess/Use Any Pornographic/Sexually Explicit Material, Predatory offender registration required, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, 120 Hours of Adult community work service.
Durbin, Michael Robert, age 57, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 01/10/23 for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions and sentenced to confinement 27 months.
Durbin, Michael Robert, age 57, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 01/10/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions and sentenced to confinement 24 months.
Durbin, Michael Robert, age 57, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 01/12/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions and sentenced to confinement 21 months.
Eaglin, Altravien Za'kedrian James, age 19, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 01/10/23 for (1) Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death and sentenced to confinement 90 days and fine 100.00.
Hill, Julian Deuce, age 22, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 01/10/23 for (1) Violent Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk and sentenced to confinement 18 months, stayed for 18 months, must serve 102 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Complete Chemical Assessment and follow all recommendations, Cooperate with searches, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No mood-altering chemicals, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
1 of 2
Korhonen, Michael Thomas, age 39, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 01/09/23 for (1) Assault-5th Deg- Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 88 days stayed, must serve 2 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications - until anger management assessment has been completed, No same or similar, No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Nolan, Matthew Richard, age 33, of CHASKA, sentenced on 01/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Assault - By Strangulation and sentenced to confinement 12 months and 1 day, stayed for 2 years, 6 months and 1 day, must serve 90 days jail.
Oney, Brent Howard, age 54, of WINSTED, sentenced on 01/06/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 361 days stayed, must serve 4 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 500.00. Conditions include No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications and Random testing.
Peirce, Joseph Ervin, age 42, of SHAKOPEE, sentenced on 01/06/23 for (1) Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 315 days, probation 45 days unsupervised. Conditions include Pay restitution.
Preston, Mataya Marie, age 31, of GLENWOOD, sentenced on 01/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to Remain/reinstate probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Surratt, Vernon Terry, age 42, of COON RAPIDS, sentenced on 01/06/23 for (1) Aid & Abet - Theft- Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 33 months, fine 50.00. Conditions include Pay restitution.
Surratt, Vernon Terry, age 42, of COON RAPIDS, sentenced on 01/06/23 for (1) Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check and sentenced to confinement 21 months. Conditions include Pay restitution.
Whitworth, Jeffrey Allen, age 23, of ISANTI, sentenced on 01/09/23 for (1) Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-inflict/hands fists feet/adult acq (M) and sentenced to confinement 19 days.
