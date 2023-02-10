Wright Court Sentences

• Ekstrand, Jason Edward, age 51, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 01/27/23 for (1) Environment-Negligent Violation and sentenced to confinement 365 days, stayed for 1 year, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Pay restitution, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, 40 hours of Adult community work service.

Load comments