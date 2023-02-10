• Ekstrand, Jason Edward, age 51, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 01/27/23 for (1) Environment-Negligent Violation and sentenced to confinement 365 days, stayed for 1 year, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Pay restitution, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, 40 hours of Adult community work service.
• Olson, Kandace Hyttinen, age 33, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 01/31/23 for (1) Identity Theft- Transfers/Possesses/Uses Identity of Other Person and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 4 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed.
• Sund, Ryan Tyler, age 40, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 02/02/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 355 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 10 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include No mood-altering chemicals, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
