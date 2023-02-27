Abdi, Abubakar Mohamed, age 26, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Conspiracy to Commit - Theft-By Swindle and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 1 day, probation 2 years supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, Pay restitution, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Bowers, Jennifer Theresa, age 38, of LITTLE FALLS, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 19 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 58 days, probation 5 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No mood-altering chemicals Including THC, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Buckmeier, Jeffrey Scott, age 54, of ST MICHAEL, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments and 20 hours of Adult community work service.
Campbell-Berry, Trevor Robert, age 26, of PRINCETON, sentenced on 02/22/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for 1 day, must serve 257 days.
Carlson, Miranda Lyn, age 23, of ST CLOUD, sentenced on 02/23/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 180 days.
Ergeson, Shaun Michael, age 45, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 21 months.
Ficken, Steven Wayne, age 46, of ISANTI, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check and sentenced to confinement 365 days and Pay Restitution.
Fisher, Bo Gerald, age 31, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 02/21/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Assault- 5th Deg-2/More Prev Convict in 3 years and sentenced to confinement 18 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 50 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Griffin, Richard Allen, age 35, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit - Public Place - Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent - Felony and sentenced to confinement 365 days. 335 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 30 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No mood-altering chemicals use or possession unless prescribed, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Holmgren, Marlanaia Isabella, age 19, of MONTROSE, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Assault-5th Deg- Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 89 days stayed for 1 years, must serve 1 day, probation 1 year supervised, fine 100.00. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, No assault, No contact with victim(s), No disorderly conduct or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments and 16 Adult community work service.
Huiras, Anthony Randall, age 36, of COKATO, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 360 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 5 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 1000.00. Conditions include Complete Chemical Assessment, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Krona, Travis Kevin, age 32, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 88 days stayed for 1 year, must serve 2 days, probation 1 year supervised, fine 200.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No assault, No disorderly conduct or aggressive behavior verbal or physical, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law- abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Larson, Brent Donald, age 52, of ALBERTVILLE, sentenced on 02/22/23 for (1) Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor and sentenced to confinement 90 days, 87 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 3 days.
Lee, Randy Arbie, age 45, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 335 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 30 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 1000.00. Conditions include Driver improvement clinic, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing as directed by agent, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed
Lloyd, Zorana Shamorrow, age 45, NO PERMANENT ADDRESS, sentenced on 02/21/23 for (1) Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for 2 years, probation 2 years supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Predatory offender registration required, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments and 40 hours Adult community work service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.