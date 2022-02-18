Aho, Thomas Andrew, age 25, of Cokato, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 45 days, $700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide list of prescribed medication to probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Austin, Hiawatha, age 71, of Minnetonka, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bentley, David Franklin, age 35, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/16/22 for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Interfere with a 911 Call to 365 days jail.
Beseman, Spencer Alexander, age 32, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Felony Theft to 18 months prison, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution.
Boon, Ryan Joseph, age 45, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/15/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to 15 days jail.
Chevre, Coral Marie, age 37, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/11/22 for Felony Identity Theft to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, complete 180 days community service, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Compton, Joseph Tanner Elajah, age 27, of Elk River, sentenced on 02/17/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 288 days jail.
Correll, Jonathan Thomas, age 20, of Elk River, sentenced on 02/01/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Vehicular Operation to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 319 days, $2,800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 46 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, pay restitution, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Duffert, Christopher Lee, age 38, address unknown, sentenced on 02/11/22 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 264 days jail, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, remain medically compliant, provide DNA sample, pay restitution, follow recommendations of mental health professionals, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 264 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Feldhege, Jamie John, age 35, of Becker, sentenced on 02/15/22 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail.
Fitch, Jonathan Earl Swede, age 20, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Probation Violations for Assault in the Fourth Degree to 163 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for three counts of Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 163 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, concurrent.
Foreman, Lava Joy, age 30, of West Glen, Colorado, sentenced on 02/08/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 365 days jail; 235 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 130 days jail, have no contact with victim, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gilbert, David Kyle, age 42, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Graham, Damien Robert, age 49, of Baxter, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Oder to 90 days jail, $215 fine; 61 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 29 days jail, pay $215 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hahn, Kirin Elizabeth, age 44, of Annandale, sentenced on 02/15/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 335 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 60 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, comply with ignition interlock program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Harrell, Danika Renae, age 33, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 10 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Harrell, Jerry Devaughn, age 32, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 48 months prison.
Huey, Jacob Andrew, age 29, of Rush City, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 20 months prison, pay restitution.
Kestner, Albert Arnold, age 72, of Cushing, sentenced on 02/15/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo a psychological-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no unsupervised contact with females under the age of 18 years, have no use or possession of pornography, have monitoring software on electronic devices as directed by probation agent, have no use or possession of non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Krutchek, Daniel Joseph, age 30, of South St. Paul, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Massie, Dylan Daniel, age 38, of Shakopee, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail; 282 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 83 days jail.
Noel, Eugene Darin, age 53, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/17/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 45 days jail.
Novak, Michael Jon, age 53, of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 204 days jail.
Parchem, Kim Eugene, age 45, of Monticello, sentenced on 02/08/22 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Peaker, Whitney Monic, age 34, of St. Paul, sentenced on 01/31/22 for Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 surcharge, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Petroska, Justin Thomas, age 24, of Eden Prairie, sentenced on 01/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 24 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Poppen Richard, Edward III, age 37, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/15/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Mail Theft 7 days jail.
Roberts, Matthew James, age 32, of Crystal, sentenced on 02/14/22 for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to 24 months prison, pay restitution.
Shaw, Elijah Ashanti, age 26, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of an Order for Protection to 45 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 45 days jail, concurrent.
Sorensen, Ernest George, age 58, of Delano, sentenced on 02/10/22 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 354 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 11 days jail, pay $100 fine, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Stein, Cassandra Jasmin, age 35, of Richfield, sentenced on 02/03/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 85 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Strauder, Lorenzo Prince, age 24, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 02/16/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Prohibit/Possess Pistol/Use Tear Gas/Stun Gun to 2 days jail.
Stringer, Shaquille Lavontae, age 28, of Brooklyn Center, sentenced on 02/15/22 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Theissen, Jacob Tyler, age 26, of Montrose, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Probation Violations for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 30 days jail.
Tran, Vincent James, age 23, of Otsego, sentenced on 02/04/22 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to 38 months prison, pay $75 surcharge. Sentenced for Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree to a stay of execution for two years on conditions of probation, serve 110 days jail, pay $75 surcharge, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail; 205 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 160 days jail, pay $75 surcharge, follow above conditions.
Welter, Samantha Jo Kathleen, age 33, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/08/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 365 days jail; 357 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 8 days jail, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Williams, Nicholas Lewis, age 27, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 01/25/22 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 84 days jail, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
