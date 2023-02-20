Baldwin, Christopher Robin, age 46, of SAINT MICHAEL, sentenced on 02/13/23 for (1) Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions and sentenced to confinement 24 months, stayed for 5 years, must serve 84 days, probation 5 years Conditions include Complete Domestic Abuse Batterer's Intervention Program, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No violations of an Order for Protection Harassment Restraining Order, or Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Cameron, Marcus Louis, age 24, of ST. CLOUD, sentenced on 02/10/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call and sentenced to confinement 30 days, 20 days stayed for 120 days, must serve 10 days. Conditions include cooperate with probation transfer to home county and Complete chemical dependency assessment.
Franklin, Robert Earl, age 60, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 02/10/23 for (1) Traffic-Dl-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 365 days stayed for 2 years, probation 2 years unsupervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include No same or similar.
Hanson, James Adams, age 54, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 02/15/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 365 days stayed for 2 years, probation 2 years unsupervised. Conditions include No mood-altering chemicals use or possession that are not prescribed, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding.
Hillukka, Jeremy Alan, age 44, of MENAHGA, sentenced on 02/14/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Domestic Assault-Felony and sentenced to confinement 144 days.
Lundeen, Philip Brandon, age 34, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 02/15/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 35 days, probation 3 years supervised. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No mood-altering chemicals use or possession, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Makanjuola, Samson Busuyi, age 38, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 02/10/23 for (1) Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 364 days stayed for one year, must serve 1 day, probation 1 year supervised, fine 50.00. Conditions include No same or similar.
Ramirez, Rodolfo, age 24, of SAUK CENTRE, sentenced on 02/10/23 for (1) Theft-By Swindle and sentenced to confinement 365 days, fine 50.00. Conditions include Restitution.
Richter, Kenath Micah, age 32, of ROCKFORD, sentenced on 02/13/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day, stayed for 1 year, must serve 120 days, probation 1 year supervised. Conditions include No mood- altering chemicals No use or possession, No same or similar, No use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, Random testing and Remain law-abiding.
Rinnels, Michael Neal, age 38, of ISANTI, sentenced on 02/16/23 for (1) Assault-5th Deg-2/More Prev Convict in 3 years and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 62 days, probation 2 years supervised. Conditions include Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No same or similar, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Sanchez, Ricardo Sanchez, age 34, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 02/10/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 358 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 7 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 500.00. Conditions include Driver improvement clinic, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing Submit to Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed.
Scott, Chantal Marie, age 32, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 02/16/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 20 days. Conditions include Complete Chemical Assessment and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Seay, Marc Thomas, age 36, of BIG LAKE, sentenced on 02/14/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 17 months, stayed for 1 day, must serve 227 days.
Taylor, Rachel Marie, age 39, of MOUNDSVIEW, sentenced on 02/14/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent and sentenced to confinement 1 year and 1 day.
Walker, Matthew Nathaniel, age 30, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 02/14/23 for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 299 days stayed for 1 day, must serve 66 days.
White, Brian David, age 37, of MINNEAPOLIS, sentenced on 02/14/23 for (1) Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk and sentenced to a stay of imposition, confinement 25 days, probation 5 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Complete Chemical Assessment and follow all recommendations, Cooperate with searches, Do not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, Give a DNA sample when directed, No contact with victim(s), No use, possession or purchase of anything mood altering not prescribed by a doctor, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, and Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
