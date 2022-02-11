Boyce, Ian Vyacheslav, age 30, of Fergus Falls, sentenced on 02/03/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, follow aftercare recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Coklas, Vaughn Jarod, age 20, of Anoka, sentenced on 02/07/22 for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, .
Florell, Victor David, age 45, of Buffalo, sentenced on 02/07/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with ignition interlock program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Grignon, Christopher Paul, age 35, of St. Paul, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days stayed for four years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, comply with ignition interlock program, complete 40 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hiljus, Matthew Roy, age 35, of Monticello, sentenced on 01/27/22 for Gross Misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, comply with ignition interlock program, meet with psychiatrist and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Kent, Camille Ceirra, age 25, of Milaca, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Klammer, Wesley James, age 28, of Winsted, sentenced on 02/04/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to 45 days jail.
Kramer, Ashley Lynn, age 33, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lemke, Matthew Edgar, age 30, of Ramsey, sentenced on 02/09/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 25 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to 25 days jail, concurrent.
Martin, Bryan Christopher, age 46, of Big Lake, sentenced on 01/27/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, pay restitution, complete 32 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
McGrath, Joshua Christian, age 40, of Mora, sentenced on 02/07/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Menefee, Richard Earl, age 56, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 02/01/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete 24 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Reed, Jonathan Michael, age 27, of Taylor Falls, sentenced on 02/02/22 for Felony Stalking to a stay of imposition for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, attend a support group and verify attendance, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, pay restitution, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Scully, Anthony James, age 26, of Montrose, sentenced on 02/04/22 for Felony Assault in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of serving a total of 365 days jail by serving 73 days each year, beginning 2022 and ending 2026, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Stenson, Robert Charles, age 27, of Abilene, Texas, sentenced on 02/04/22 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for twenty-five years on conditions of probation, serve 282 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, pay restitution, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, undergo a psychological-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, participate in mental health therapy and follow all recommendations, undergo a polygraph, have no contact with minor females under the age of 18 years or vulnerable adults until approved by probation agent or therapist, have no unmonitored internet access and no access to social media or social networking, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, register as a predatory offender, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Westerlund, Bryan Charles, age 33, of Rockford, sentenced on 02/08/22 for Felony Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle to 17 months prison
