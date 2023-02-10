Bechtold, Cody Daniel, age 31, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 02/07/23 for (1) Drugs - 1st Degree - Possess 50 grams or more - cocaine or methamphetamine and sentenced to confinement 115 months.
Bechtold, Cody Daniel, age 31, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 02/07/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 12 months and 1 day.
Cohen, Chevon Ishmael, age 28, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 02/09/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 22 days and complete driving class.
Fast, Robert James, age 52, of BUFFALO, sentenced on 02/07/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer; (2) Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm and sentenced to confinement 60 days.
Harrington, Brandon Jay, age 39, of ELK RIVER, sentenced on 02/03/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana and sentenced to confinement 45 days, Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions and Complete Chemical Dependency Assessment.
Hester, George Calvin, age 59, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 02/03/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 362 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 3 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 150.00. Conditions include Chemical dependency evaluation/treatment, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Random testing, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments.
Hurley, Tyler James, age 22, of ANNANDALE, sentenced on 02/08/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Overwork/Mistreat Animals-Torture-G and sentenced to Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions and complete 40 hours of Adult community work service.
Knutson, Christopher Jacob, age 54, of OTSEGO, sentenced on 02/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 355 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 10 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, No mood-altering chemicals, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments, Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
Lambertson, Dylan John, age 38, of SAUK CENTRE, sentenced on 02/07/23 for (1) Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction; (2) Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and sentenced to confinement 113 days, fine 100.00.
Leonetti, Micah Jared, age 38, of CHAMPLIN, sentenced on 02/06/23 for Probation Violation for (1) Receiving Stolen Property and sentenced to amended stay of imposition, confinement 65 days and Remain/Reinstate on probation on all prior terms and conditions.
Marsh, Andrew Anthony, age 34, of MONTICELLO, sentenced on 02/08/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 363 days stayed for 2 years, must serve 2 days, probation 2 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Driver improvement clinic, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No mood-altering chemicals, No same or similar, Random testing, Remain law- abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments and 24 hours of Adult community work service.
Wurm, Amanda Margaret, age 38, of MAPLE LAKE, sentenced on 02/07/23 for (1) Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours and sentenced to confinement 365 days, 355 days stayed for 3 years, must serve 10 days, probation 3 years supervised, fine 300.00. Conditions include Cognitive skill training, Comply with Ignition Interlock Program, Driver improvement clinic, No alcohol/controlled substance use or possession With the exception of prescribed medications, No same or similar, Pay restitution, Random testing, Remain law-abiding, Report to Agent as directed and keep appointments and Take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency.
