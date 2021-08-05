Landry, Paula Michelle, age 36, of Albertville, sentenced on 07/20/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Leeds, Benjamin John, age 31, of Otsego, sentenced on 07/23/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, complete 16 hours of community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lockhart, Joshua Lee, age 44, of St. Paul, sentenced on 07/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $115 fine; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $115 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Moore, Artavies Raymone Montrell, age 24, of Bayport, sentenced on 07/29/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 18 months prison. Sentenced for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to 20 months prison.
Navin, Randy Lynn, Jr., age 42, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/29/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, attend MADD Panel, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Pittman, Willie Depriest, Jr., age 39, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 08/02/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI and Gross Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Robb, Nathan Earl, age 31, of Monticello, sentenced on 07/20/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Obstructing Legal Process to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 345 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schoenike, Andrew Patrick, age 36, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 08/03/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to 21 months prison.
Vanwinkel, Daniel Eudell, age 55, of Watertown, sentenced on 07/28/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete current chemical dependency treatment program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Vitela, Marcus Alexander, age 30, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 08/04/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $3,000 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
