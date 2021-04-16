Boyd, Sarah Lynn, age 31, of Onamia, sentenced on 04/14/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 54 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use of mood altering drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Cortista, Virginia Rae, age 40, of Shakopee, sentenced on 04/08/21 for Felony Receiving Stolen Property to a stay of execution for four years on conditions of probation, serve 113 days jail, cooperate with the search of person, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Estes, Kelley Leighton, age 35, of Paynesville, sentenced on 04/08/21 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 80 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hagen, Erik Jayson, age 42, of Andover, sentenced on 04/08/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo a mental health screening, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hutchcraft, Joshua Sean, age 42, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/09/21 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, remain medically compliant, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, have no contact with victim, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 30 days jail.
Kuchenmeister, Derek Doren, age 45, of Montrose, sentenced on 04/09/21 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 50 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 50 days, concurrent.
Larson, Jeffrey Ronald, age 41, of Ramsey, sentenced on 04/08/21 for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 365 days jail; 301 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 64 days jail, cooperate with treatment program, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lemke, Matthew Edgar, age 29, of Anoka, sentenced on 04/09/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 21 days jail, concurrent, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 21 days jail.
Loveland, Kory Steven, age 44, of Otsego, sentenced on 04/09/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Patch, Gary Allen, age 52, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/13/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, pay $200 fine; 346 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 19 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo psychiatric care and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy that deals with anger management and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rydzinski, Michael Joel, age 25, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/09/21 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete cognitive skill training, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Schee, Diane Marie, age 54, of Otsego, sentenced on 04/13/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, serve 26 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Weber, Colten Vaughn, age 29, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/09/21 for Felony Burglary in the First Degree to a stay of execution for twenty years on conditions of probation, serve 180 days jail, pay $300 fine, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, including aftercare, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 109 days jail, follow above conditions.
