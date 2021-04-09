Brynestad, Shado Don, age 39, of Rockford, sentenced on 04/05/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skills training, serve 45 days on electric home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Chea, Jason Horton, age 24, of St. Michael, sentenced on 04/06/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Simple Robbery to 30 days jail.
Durand, Kenneth Darell David, age 39, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/08/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Check Forgery to 173 days jail.
Engeldinger, Karla Jean, age 56, of New Germany, sentenced on 03/24/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Hron, Joseph Allen, age 55, of Otsego, sentenced on 04/05/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Assault in the Fourth Degree to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, complete a domestic violence program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, remain medically compliant, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, meet with a psychiatrist and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 83 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 7 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Kozan, Bradley John, age 42, of Maple Plain, sentenced on 03/26/21 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for 25 years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no contact with victim, register as a predatory offender, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no unsupervised contact with persons under the age of 18 years, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete a sex offender treatment program and follow all recommendations, submit to a polygraph examination, have no use or possession of pornography, phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or any strip clubs or adult book stores, have no use or possession of internet capable devices with internet capable devices without approval from probation agent, install monitoring software as directed by probation agent, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lemire, Luke Steven, age 24, of Ramsey, sentenced on 04/05/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if have a missed or positive test, serve 40 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Mitchell, Colin McKay, age 23, of Farmington, sentenced on 04/06/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 88 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete an educational assessment class, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow recommendations, have no use of mood-altering drugs, submit to probable cause testing, have no same or similar violations.
Nielsen, Glenn Alan, age 67, of Monticello, sentenced on 04/07/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 355 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 10 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 50 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Spangler, Theodore Glen, age 58, of Willmar, sentenced on 04/05/21 for Felony First Degree DWI to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 106 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, obtain permission before leaving the state, follow aftercare recommendations, attend support group and verify attendance, serve 74 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thielman, Jacob Dean, age 32, of Faribault, sentenced on 04/05/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to one year and one day prison.
Vieths, Stephen Matthew, age 37, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/31/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 85 days, $900 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay $75 public defender co-payment, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a psychiatric evaluation and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Werness, Jessica Lee, age 44, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/02/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree Refusal to Submit to Testing to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 50 days on electronic home monitoring, attend a support group, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if have a missed or positive test, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Zachman, Eric James, age 34, of Otsego, sentenced on 04/08/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
