Boggs, Justin Nicholas, age 34, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 03/30/22 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 57 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, submit to a polygraph, have no contact with victim or victim’s family, have no use or possession of pornography, have no unsupervised contact with vulnerable adults or persons under the age of 18 years, unless approved by probation agent or therapist, undergo sex offender treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use of phone sex lines, dating services, social networks or any business where adult entertainment is primary means of business, have monitoring on any internet capable device, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Everett, Steven Michael, age 37, of Hopkins, sentenced on 04/05/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Harris, Lamina May, age 44, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/05/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Identity Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 63 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions.
Hines, Eric Loval, age 31, of Mankato, sentenced on 04/05/22 for Felony Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 71 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, register as a predatory offender, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Stalking to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 78 days jail, concurrent, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete cognitive skill training, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, complete a domestic abuse program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Iwen, Lance George, age 46, of Page, North Dakota, sentenced on 04/05/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 121 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Johnson, Jennifer Lynn, age 34, of Browerville, sentenced on 03/30/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property in the Third Degree to 365 days jail; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay restitution, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, continue with counseling, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Lynch, Adam Wiley, age 29, of St. Michael, sentenced on 04/06/22 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Scott, Freddie Leroy, age 59, of St. Anthony Village, sentenced on 03/23/22 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 63 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, complete cognitive skill training, remain medically compliant, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, undergo treatment program and follow all recommendations, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Stoffels, Shane Michael, age 35, of Delano, sentenced on 03/30/22 for Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 90 days jail; 70 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
