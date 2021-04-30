Ashley, Anthony James, age 45, of Monticello, sentenced on 04/26/21 for Violent Threats to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 363 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim or victim’s family and stay one mile away, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Bartlett, Colin Clark, age 36, of Benbrook, Texas, sentenced on 04/20/21 for Felony Burglary in the Second Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 67 days jail, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, attend a support group, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, have no contact with victim or victim’s residence, provide DNA sample, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Cavalliere, Cavvy Nathan, age 28, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/23/21 for Felony Domestic Assault to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 60 days jail, concurrent.
Eull, Keith David, age 41, of Otsego, sentenced on 04/27/21 for Felony First Degree DWI to 41 months prison.
Foster, Douglas Lawson, Jr., age 41, of Albertville, sentenced on 04/01/21 for Misdemeanor Violation of an Order for Protection to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 84 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, serve 24 hours community service, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Johnson, Christina Carol, age 39, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/22/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 101 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Knopik, Jeri Jerome, age 39, of Anoka, sentenced on 04/25/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if requested by probation agent, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Leonard, Seth Adam, age 43, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/27/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
McCoy, Kyler Keith, age 22, of Clearwater, sentenced on 04/23/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Pendergrass, Brett Alan, age 45, of Annandale, sentenced on 04/26/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 155 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, follow all recommendations from mental health professionals, obtain permission before leaving the state, pay restitution, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Portz, Calvin Thomas, age 23, of Delano, sentenced on 04/19/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order to 365 days jail; 326 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 39 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no contact with victim, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thompson, Elizabeth Nicole, age 23, of Maple Grove, sentenced on 04/28/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program, attend a MADD Panel, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sweeter, Michael John Jr., age 25, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/26/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Possession of Shoplifting Gear to 78 days jail.
Walker, Matthew Nathaniel, age 28, of Annandale, sentenced on 04/26/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 19 days jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.