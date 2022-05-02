Alley, Lee Paul, age 39, of Faribault, sentenced on 04/21/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 339 days jail.
Driscoll, Leonard William, age 36, of Maple Lake, sentenced on 04/21/22 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for twenty years on conditions of probation, serve 108 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Theft to 108 days jail, concurrent.
Guptill, Nathan Robert, age 25, of Spicer, sentenced on 04/28/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 30 days jail.
Hardy, Jason Michael, age 50, of Brooklyn Park, sentenced on 04/21/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 23 days jail.
Hartneck, Randall Joseph, age 60, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days, $2,500 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Koenig, Jonathan Jordan, age 23, of Monticello, sentenced on 04/21/22 for Felony Threats of Violence to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Livingston, Amber Nicole, age 36, of Elk River, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency assessment if have a positive test, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, complete a DWI intensive supervision program, serve 28 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Munson, Matthias David, age 33, of Monticello, sentenced on 04/26/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Violation of Harassment/Restraining Order to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 360 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 5 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, complete domestic violence intensive supervised probation and follow all recommendations, continue with counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Ohern, Timothy Michael, age 55, of Annandale, sentenced on 04/19/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete the domestic violence intensive supervision program, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Poppen, Richard Edward III, age 37, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/26/22 for Probation Violations for Felony First Degree DWI to 45 days jail.
Rasmussen, Tory Lee, age 38, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/18/22 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 83 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no contact with victim, undergo a diagnostic assessment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, follow all recommendations of chemical dependency assessment, comply with therapy and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sanford, Mercedes Keanna, age 25, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/21/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail; 86 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Seth, Justina Joan, age 35, of Winsted, sentenced on 04/26/22 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, complete anger management program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Simmons, Clyde Wendell, age 38, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/21/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 59 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
