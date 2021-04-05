Coons, Ethan Paul, age 18, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/30/21 for Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, serve 45 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide verification of treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Davis, Gordon John, age 53, sentenced on 03/26/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 60 days jail and an additional 90 days jail beginning September, 2021, which may be forgiven if in treatment and making good progress.
Flores Ruiz, Emilio, age 42, of Cokato, sentenced on 03/09/21 for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct to 90 days jail $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 3 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no contact with victim, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Foster, Douglas Lawson, Jr., age 41, of Delano, sentenced on 04/01/21 for Felony Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, pay restitution, complete an anger management program and follow all recommendations, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Gabert, Mackenzie Charles, age 28, of Felony Identity Theft to stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 84 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, including treatment, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, pay restitution,
Gillan, Kala Arcangel, age 26, of Fridley, sentenced on 03/26/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 126 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, provide DNA sample, pay restitution, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Gross Misdemeanor Possession of Shoplifting Gear to 126 days jail.
Goodale, Jamen Anthony, age 24, of Lino Lakes, sentenced on 03/26/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 45 months prison.
Hanson, Teresa Joann, age 59, of Otsego, sentenced on 03/26/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, attend a support group, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree to 30 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Second Degree to 30 days jail, concurrent.
Harris, Lamina May, age 43, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/25/21 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail; 75 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 15 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. The charge of Gross Misdemeanor Violation of a No Contact Order was dismissed.
Kampa, Benjamin Thomas, age 38, of Big Lake, sentenced on 03/26/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 4 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Leff, Charles Robert, age 47, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/30/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 30 days jail.
MacDonald, Wade Allen, age 38, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/29/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, serve 30 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Patterson, Gabriel Andrew, age 38, of Hutchinson, sentenced on 03/25/21 for Felony Theft to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 435 days jail.
Rainerson, James Phillip, age 33, of Carver, sentenced on 03/25/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 304 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, attend a support group and verify attendance, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Rasmussen, Tory Lee, age 37, of St. Paul, sentenced on 03/30/21 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 44 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, follow all recommendations of psychologist, remain medically compliant, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Roberts, Phillip James, age 44, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/29/21 for Felony Violent Threats to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 66 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, provide DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Wood, Colgate Jr., age 39, of Buffalo, sentenced on 03/26/21 for Felony Domestic Assault to 33 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Violent Threats to 30 months prison. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 21 months prison.
