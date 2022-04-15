Cox, Jamel Elizabeth Hamilton, age 31, of Ramsey, sentenced on 04/14/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Financial Transaction Card Fraud to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 254 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 111 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Fitch, Jonathan Earl Swede, age 20, of Minneapolis, sentenced on 04/08/22 for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 234 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 237 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 231 days jail. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Felony Assault in the Fourth Degree to 218 days jail.
Hoffman, Nicole Amy, age 23, of Clearwater, sentenced on 04/12/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Third Degree to 34 months prison.
Jenson, Travis Michael, age 41, of Montrose, sentenced on 03/29/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Second Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $330 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $330 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, complete 32 hours community service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jones, Darren James, age 36, of Dassel, sentenced on 04/13/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 113 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, work place and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 29 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions.
Martin, Brian Thomas, age 49, of Brainerd, sentenced on 04/14/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to a stay of execution for three years on conditions of probation, serve 45 days jail, pay $75 surcharges, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, work place and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Marx, Randy Leroy, age 39, of Big Lake, sentenced on 04/14/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Theft to 45 days jail starting within 45 days, serve 37 days jail beginning 04/01/23 and serve 38 days jail beginning 04/01/24, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, provide DNA sample, obtain permission before leaving the state, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Marx, Samuel Phillip, age 18, of Cokato, sentenced on 03/30/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 16 days jail, pay $3,000 fine plus surcharges.
Miller, Daniel Jonathan, age 31, of St. Michael, sentenced on 03/29/22 for Gross Misdemeanor Driving After Cancellation to 365 days jail; 365 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $85 surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Seeley, Gerald Grady, age 37, of Annandale, sentenced on 04/12/22 for Felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree to 365 days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Gross Misdemeanor Possess Ammo/Any Firearm with Previous Felony Conviction to 365 days jail, concurrent.
Vinar, Nicholas Allen, age 31, of Buffalo, sentenced on 04/12/22 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 71 days jail, cooperate with the search of person, residence, vehicle, work place and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for Probation Violations for Domestic Assault by Strangulation to 71 days jail.
Westerhouse, Jacob Alan, age 39, of St. Cloud, sentenced on 04/14/22 for Felony First Degree DWI to 36 months prison.
