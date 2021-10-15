Durbin, Michael Robert, age 56, of Monticello, sentenced on 10/06/21 for Felony Violation of a No Contact Order to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve 93 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete cognitive skill training, complete a chemical dependency treatment program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Korbel, Jesse Aaron, age 38, of Buffalo, sentenced on 10/11/21 for Misdemeanor Theft to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 90 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, pay restitution, have no same or similar violations.
Radiske, Frederick William, age 46, of Bethel, sentenced on 10/13/21 for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 46 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, obtain permission before leaving the state, provide DNA sample, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, have no contact with victim, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Smith, Jordyn Ann, age 24, of Anoka, sentenced on 10/13/21 for Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, provide DNA sample, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, complete a domestic violence program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/ harassment-restraining order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Thompson, Blake John, age 27, of Plymouth, sentenced on 10/13/21 for Probation Violations for Felony Domestic Assault to 26 days jail.
